On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Indiana man charged with murder in Dutch soldiers’ shooting

ARLEIGH RODGERS
September 1, 2022 10:34 am
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier dead and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis.

Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and...

READ MORE

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 22-year-old Indiana man was charged Thursday with murder in the fatal shooting of a Dutch soldier dead and the wounding of two others in downtown Indianapolis.

Shamar Duncan was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and disorderly conduct in the shootings early Saturday. The soldiers had been training at a southern Indiana military camp and were on a night off in Indianapolis when they clashed with Duncan and his friends, according to an arrest affidavit. The affidavit says Duncan told one of his friends that he opened fire on the soldiers because he “just spazzed.”

The soldier who was killed has been identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old member of the Dutch Commando Corps. The Dutch Defense Ministry said two other soldiers suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

Duncan has been in custody since his Tuesday arrest.

        Insight by APC Schneider Electric: As agencies across Defense work to achieve the right mix of on-premise and cloud hosting, IT leaders says they must balance multiple demands. In this executive briefing, agency and industry experts will discuss the top priorities.

According to the affidavit, soldiers told investigators that they were walking back to their hotel from a club when Duncan and his friends bumped into them. Witnesses told police that the soldiers tried to defuse the situation, but that a brief fight broke out before the shooting.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|8 DigiMarCon Europe 2022 - Digital...
9|8 Ansible Automation Red Hat Enterprise...
9|8 Empowering Families During Times of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories