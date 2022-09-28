On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Little Rock-area hospital locked down amid shooting reports

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 1:30 pm
< a min read
      

SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock-area hospital was on lockdown Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter.

A hospital spokesman said CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood was on lockdown as authorities respond to a “suspected incident,” but did not have any more details.

It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured. Police confirmed there was an “active shooter” at the facility but did not elaborate.

Sherwood is a city of about...

READ MORE

SHERWOOD, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock-area hospital was on lockdown Wednesday amid reports of an active shooter.

A hospital spokesman said CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood was on lockdown as authorities respond to a “suspected incident,” but did not have any more details.

It wasn’t immediately known whether anyone was injured. Police confirmed there was an “active shooter” at the facility but did not elaborate.

Sherwood is a city of about 33,000 people located northeast of Little Rock.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Hospital workers could be seen meeting colleagues and loved ones in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store near the medical center. Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|5 govDelivery Advanced Package Training
10|5 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|5 DevNation Federal 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories