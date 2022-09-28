On Air: Panel Discussions
School bus, semi collision in Nebraska injures 11 children

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 11:50 am
CHAMPION, Neb. (AP) — A semitrailer truck collided with a school bus in southwestern Nebraska, injuring eleven children and the two drivers, officials said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a rural highway near Champion when a bus dropping off children from school turned left in front of a semi loaded with grain, a news release from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office said.

The grain truck hit the rear passenger side of the bus, causing the bus to spin and tip on its side, officials said. The truck was forced off the road and into a ditch.

Eleven children ages 6 to 15 were on the bus, and all were taken to the Chase County hospital “with a wide range of injuries,” investigators said. Three of the children were later taken to regional trauma centers, the sheriff’s office said.

The bus driver was a 39-year-old man from Champion, officials said, and the truck driver was a 20-year-old man from Venango. Both were taken to the Chase County hospital.

Top Stories