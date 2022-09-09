On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Suspect in Memphis shooting rampage granted public defender

ADRIAN SAINZ
September 9, 2022 10:32 am
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man accused of killing four people and wounding three others in a livestreamed shooting rampage that paralyzed Memphis and led to a city-wide manhunt was granted a public defender during Friday morning court appearance and will remain jailed on a first-degree murder charge.

Ezekiel Kelly, 19, told a judge he could not afford a lawyer on charge in Wednesday’s attack that caused panic and fear across the city.

The hours-long rampage had police warning residents to shelter in place, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next. Kelly was arrested late Wednesday after crashing a stolen car while fleeing police.

