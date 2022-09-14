On Air: Panel Discussions
Tropical depression 7 forms, may become a tropical storm

The Associated Press
September 14, 2022 12:16 pm
MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen to a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression Seven was located about 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) east of the Leeward Islands, and tropical storm watches could be issued later Wednesday, forecasters said.

“Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system,” the agency said.

At 11 a.m. EDT, the depression was moving at 14 mph (22 kph) with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph (55 kph), forecasters said.

“On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend,” the hurricane center advisory said.

Top Stories