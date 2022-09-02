Tropical Storm Danielle strengthens, soon to be a hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle picked up strength in the and was forecast to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season later on Friday. The storm is not currently a threat to any land. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 65 mph (100 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm is centered about 925 miles (1,485 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving... READ MORE

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Danielle picked up strength in the and was forecast to become the first hurricane of an unusually quiet storm season later on Friday.

The storm is not currently a threat to any land.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds were near 65 mph (100 kph). Additional strengthening is forecast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is centered about 925 miles (1,485 kilometers) west of the Azores and is moving east near 2 mph (4 kph). The hurricane center said the storm is expected to meander in the Atlantic over the next few days.

The tropical storm comes amid what had been a calm hurricane season. It is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storm, Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach had told The Associated Press earlier.

