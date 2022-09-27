Woman critical, suspect dead after Indiana plant shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A woman is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she was shot in the head outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana, police said. The suspected gunman was later found dead nearby. Officers who responded Monday afternoon a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found Mindy L. Donovan, 36, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head, said Lt. Justin Hartman of... READ MORE

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A woman is in critical condition Tuesday, a day after she was shot in the head outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana, police said. The suspected gunman was later found dead nearby.

Officers who responded Monday afternoon a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found Mindy L. Donovan, 36, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head, said Lt. Justin Hartman of the Lafayette Police Department.

Donovan, of Lafayette, was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital where she was in critical condition Tuesday, Hartman said in a statement.

Officers subsequently discovered the shooting suspect dead near a pond on the east side of the automotive plant’s property, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Hartman said the man, whose name has not been released, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hartman told WLFI-TV that the suspect and Donovan had previously been in a relationship and both were employees at the plant.

