On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

1 construction worker dies in bridge collapse in Missouri

The Associated Press
October 26, 2022 4:49 pm
< a min read
      

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said.

Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said.

The bridge, which was replacing an older bridge, spanned Carroll Creek in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles (43.45 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The other two workers sustained...

READ MORE

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said.

Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said.

The bridge, which was replacing an older bridge, spanned Carroll Creek in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles (43.45 kilometers) northeast of Kansas City.

The other two workers sustained minor injuries and were able to free themselves from the rubble, Clay County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Boyd said.

        Federal News Network's Open Season Exchange: Want to know what to consider when evaluating plans or weighing changes? Find out from OPM and benefits experts what you need to know as you make your health and dental benefits selections for the coming year.

Further details about what caused the collapse were not immediately available.

County transportation officials said the bridge is one of five closed and two under construction in the county.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
11|1 FY 23 Agency Moves
11|1 Leveraging the State and Local...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories