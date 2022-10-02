On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
2 dead, 6 hurt in Milwaukee bus rollover, fire on interstate

The Associated Press
October 12, 2022 12:59 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say two people died and six were injured Wednesday when a bus rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in Milwaukee.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on the Mitchell Exchange ramp from the eastbound lanes of Interstate 894 to the northbound I-43 and westbound I-94 lanes. The bus became fully engulfed in flames, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The conditions of those hospitalized wasn’t immediately known.

