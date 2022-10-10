On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Authorities: 5 dead in shooting at South Carolina home

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 12:42 pm
< a min read
      

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said,

Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Inman is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Columbia, South Carolina, and .

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died on the way to...

READ MORE

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — Five people died Sunday night in a shooting at a home in northern South Carolina, authorities said,

Spartanburg County deputies and emergency workers found them suffering from gunshot wounds at a house in Inman, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said in a statement. Inman is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Columbia, South Carolina, and .

Four people died at the scene and a fifth died on the way to the hospital, authorities said.

Spartanburg County deputies said they won’t release any additional information on the shooting until the coroner has identified the people killed and notified their families.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Clevenger said his office is performing autopsies and trying to identify the victims on Monday.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|17 CyberWeek 2022
10|17 NLIT Summit 2022
10|17 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories