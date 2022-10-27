On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Authorities: Armed fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri

The Associated Press
October 27, 2022 12:06 pm
< a min read
      

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon at a home in Kansas City, Missouri, patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

Marshals were working with Kansas City police to serve a warrant...

READ MORE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month was fatally shot by a U.S. Marshal after he pointed a gun at authorities who had tracked him down, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Joshua Bailes, 40, was killed Wednesday afternoon at a home in Kansas City, Missouri, patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said.

Marshals were working with Kansas City police to serve a warrant when agents spotted Bailes at a nearby home, Lowe said, and a family member confirmed Bailes was living there.

When agents knocked, Bailes opened the door and pointed a gun at them, prompting a marshal to fire one shot, killing him, Lowe said.

        Insight by CyberArk: In this exclusive ebook, we take a deep dive into efforts at the Army Software Factory, CISA and DISA to share strategies and insights — particularly at a time that agencies simultaneously want to deliver more data and services to users at the edge.

Bailes was a suspect in a shooting and aggravated robbery in Kansas City, Kansas. He walked away from a halfway house in Leavenworth County and a warrant was issued for him on Sept. 18.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|2 DigiMarCon South Africa 2022 - Digital...
11|2 Zero to Hero in Managing Enterprise...
11|2 Cyber Security for Critical...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories