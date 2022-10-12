Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

California tree trimmer killed after fall into wood chipper

The Associated Press
October 12, 2022 12:25 am
< a min read
      

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the city of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man dead from injuries sustained after his fall. The state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the...

READ MORE

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday in the San Francisco Bay Area after he fell into a wood chipper, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was working in the city of Menlo Park shortly before 1 p.m. when he fell, police said.

Officers arrived to find the man dead from injuries sustained after his fall. The state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man’s death.

Menlo Park is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|18 Robins AFB Tech Expo
10|18 Public Sector Virtual Roundtable: The...
10|18 Caffeine and Collaboration: DORA...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories