Coast Guard: 13 rescued from sinking vessel off Virginia

The Associated Press
October 28, 2022 10:19 am
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Thirteen people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel early Friday more than 60 miles (96 kilometers) off the coast of Virginia, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard responded to a spot 63 miles (101 kilometers) southeast of Chicoteague after receiving a call for help around 2 a.m., relayed by another vessel, according to Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally, a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The fishing vessel and a container ship were involved in an incident and the fishing vessel was taking on water, Lally said. Officials are looking into the possibility that two vessels collided, he said.

Another vessel rescued 12 people and a 13th person, the captain of the sinking vessel, was hoisted by Coast Guard helicopter, he said.

