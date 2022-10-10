On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Memorial at New Hampshire church honors slain journalist

The Associated Press
October 10, 2022 12:56 pm
< a min read
      

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Slain journalist James Foley has been honored with a stone memorial outside the church he attended while growing up in New Hampshire.

Foley, a freelance journalist, was among in Syria in 2014. He grew up in Wolfeboro and attended St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, where the memorial was unveiled Sunday.

“We wanted to do something so we would never forget that he’s a member of us and he’s part of...

READ MORE

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Slain journalist James Foley has been honored with a stone memorial outside the church he attended while growing up in New Hampshire.

Foley, a freelance journalist, was among in Syria in 2014. He grew up in Wolfeboro and attended St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, where the memorial was unveiled Sunday.

“We wanted to do something so we would never forget that he’s a member of us and he’s part of our family,” the church’s pastor, Fr. Bob Cole,

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said her son would’ve been profoundly humbled by the gesture.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

“I was hugely grateful to find that Jim received so much strength from his faith,” she said.

Two British IS militants, have either pleaded guilty or been found guilty by a jury in connection with Foley’s death and are serving life sentences.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|17 CyberWeek 2022
10|17 NLIT Summit 2022
10|17 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories