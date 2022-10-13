On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Miami to Barbados flight evacuated due to fumes in cabin

The Associated Press
October 13, 2022 7:21 am
MIAMI (AP) — An American Airlines flight from Miami to Barbados returned to the airport after fumes filled the cabin, officials said.

Flight 338 departed Miami International Airport at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, but had to return due to a strong chemical odor coming from a passenger’s carry-on item, spokesman Greg Chin told The Associated Press.

Passengers and crew exited the plane on the airfield and were evaluated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Chin said. They were...

It was not clear how many passengers were on the plane.

Top Stories