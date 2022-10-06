On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Murder-suicide call leads to discovery of 4 victims overall

The Associated Press
October 6, 2022 5:00 pm
< a min read
      

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related.

Deputies responded to a private shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, about 10:45 a.m., where they said a man was fatally shot by another man who...

READ MORE

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities investigating the apparent murder-suicide of two men Thursday at a shooting range in western New York discovered the bodies of two additional victims, both women, at separate locations.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said all of the victims are believed to be related.

Deputies responded to a private shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, about 10:45 a.m., where they said a man was fatally shot by another man who then shot himself.

The investigation led to the discovery of the two female victims at separate locations in the nearby town of Clarence, Garcia said.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

The victims’ names and additional information were not immediately released.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|13 Creating and Simulating Reliable Memory...
10|13 Okta Demo Desk
10|13 Succeed in Digital Business With Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories