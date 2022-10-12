Police: 2 officers, 1 suspect shot in central Illinois city

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Two police officers and a suspect were shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in the central Illinois city of Decatur, the city’s police chief said.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said shots were fired after the officers made the stop about 12:30 a.m. CDT, reported.

The suspect and the two Decatur officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. Authorities have not provided updates on their conditions.

No additional information on the circumstances of the shooting were immediately released by police. An officer who answered the phone at the Decatur Police Department said that a news release on the shooting would be sent later Wednesday morning.

Decatur is located about 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

