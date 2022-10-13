On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Police: 2 officers fatally shot, 3rd wounded in Connecticut

The Associated Press
October 13, 2022 6:36 am
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Two police officers were fatally shot and a third wounded in Connecticut, state police said Thursday.

The officers were shot in Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of Hartford, state police said, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.”

Additional details, including when the officers were shot and the circumstances of the shooting, weren’t immediately released. State police said a news conference would be held as soon as possible.

“We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer and all those impacted,” state police said on Twitter.

Top Stories