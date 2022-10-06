Police investigate active shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter.

State police said Thursday afternoon on the department’s feed that the “situation is active and dangerous” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.”

No other details were immediately available.

Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.