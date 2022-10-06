On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police investigate active shooter at Detroit-area hotel

The Associated Press
October 6, 2022 2:29 pm
< a min read
      

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter.

State police said Thursday afternoon on the department’s feed that the “situation is active and dangerous” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.”

No other details were immediately available.

Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

        Insight by Maximus and AWS: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss how data-driven insights and automation can improve customer experience with agency and industry leaders. Register today!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|13 Creating and Simulating Reliable Memory...
10|13 Okta Demo Desk
10|13 Succeed in Digital Business With Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories