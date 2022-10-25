On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk

The Associated Press
October 25, 2022 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday.

Tyler Roenz, 17, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week and is being held in Hall County, where he faces an extradition hearing on Friday, the...

READ MORE

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday.

Tyler Roenz, 17, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week and is being held in Hall County, where he faces an extradition hearing on Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release.

The teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the death of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland. The two were reported missing from their home in Harris County on Oct. 13 by the teen’s father.

The next day, Michelle Roenz’s body was found in the trunk of car that her son crashed during a police chase in southern Nebraska, authorities said. Investigators have said Michelle Roenz died from strangulation and blunt force trauma.

        Insight by Axonius: CISOs from Justice, Labor and USCIS share helpful pointers from their zero trust efforts so far, and a CISA expert offers insights on implementing continuous diagnostic and mitigation capabilities, in a new Federal News Network Executive Survey.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|31 SOFEX 2022: AUSA USA Security and...
10|31 Joint Services Aircrew Systems Industry...
10|31 A Complimentary Webinar by Serving...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories