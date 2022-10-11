Toddler left behind in locked rental car at Florida airport

On Air: Off The Shelf
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A toddler was left behind accidentally in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather to a central Florida airport, and she wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later, authorities said Tuesday.

The girl, who is less than 2 years old, was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport Monday evening, according to the Volusia

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A toddler was left behind accidentally in a locked rental car when it was returned by her grandfather to a central Florida airport, and she wasn’t discovered by an employee until 45 minutes later, authorities said Tuesday.

The girl, who is less than 2 years old, was found in a car in the return lot by a Hertz employee at Daytona Beach International Airport Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

“The child was scared and hot, but thankfully in good health when checked by paramedics,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Deputies arrived to find the employee carrying the child, whose face was warm and streaked with dried tears, but was breathing normally.”

Not long after the girl was discovered, her mother called to say that her father had left her daughter accidentally in the rental car while babysitting her and that she was on her way to be reunited with her daughter, the sheriff’s office said.

The grandfather was charged with one count of child neglect.

The grandfather “was remorseful and cooperative with deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.

