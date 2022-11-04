On Air: Business of Government Hour
100-car crash in Denver after snow the night before

November 4, 2022 12:52 pm
DENVER (AP) — Roughly 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on icy roads early Friday southwest of downtown Denver, but no one was seriously injured, authorities said.

Injuries to drivers and passengers were minor, said Denver Police spokesperson Doug Schepman told The Denver Post.

Schepman said slick roads after snowfall Thursday night was the likely cause.

Video of the aftermath shows drivers exiting their vehicles and walking down the road as tow trucks move inoperable cars to a nearby lot.

The road has since been reopened.

