Police called to suburban Chicago home find 5 people dead

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Five people have been found dead at a home in suburban Chicago in what police said Wednesday was a likely “domestic-related incident.”

The Buffalo Grove Police Department said officers were sent around 11 a.m. to a single-family residence following a call for a wellbeing check on an adult female. The officers forced their way inside the home and found five people dead, police said.

“The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic-related incident, and there is no threat to the public,” the department said in a news release.

The department said the names of the dead were being withheld until relatives could be notified and pending the coroner’s examination.

A phone message seeking additional details was left for a department spokesperson.

