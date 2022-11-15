On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: Off-duty officer shoots 2, 1 fatally, kills herself

The Associated Press
November 15, 2022 3:29 pm
< a min read
      

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg...

READ MORE

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.

The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.

Solis was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Gatson, 29, was taken to a hospital, where she died. The remaining victim was being treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds that police said were not life-threatening.

While Bello said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute, he did not provide details.

        Insight by Carahsoft: In this exclusive ebook, we share pointers on establishing DevSecOps from the Army, GSA, NGA, the National Museum of African American History and Culture, OMB, VA and industry experts from Atlassian, Datadog, Invicti Security, Red Hat and Second Front Systems.

Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said in a statement that he wanted to express his department’s “collective sorrow and grief.” Wood said his agency would cooperate with the Rochester department and the state attorney general’s office in the investigation into the shooting.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|21 The Gartner Cloud Strategy Cookbook
11|21 What Resilience Means Now
11|21 iLegislate: Using the Desktop Version...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories