Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

The Associated Press
November 8, 2022 12:09 am
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement said.

There was no...

READ MORE

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement said.

There was no time frame given for the drawing.

No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

        Insight by Technomile: Behind every successful federal contractor is a contract management team that deftly blends human and technology expertise to gather institutional knowledge, offer critical customer insights and drive revenue. Find out how they do it!

A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated $1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|14 Texas IT Leadership Forum
11|14 Voting with VoteCast Touch
11|14 COAA Connect Fall 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories