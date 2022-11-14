Serious school bus crash reported in eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday. Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. He didn’t immediately have further information. Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told news outlets that all the students on the bus and the driver were taken... READ MORE

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday.

Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. He didn’t immediately have further information.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman told news outlets that all the students on the bus and the driver were taken to hospitals.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many students were aboard or the extent of injuries suffered.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.