U.S. News

Shots fired at University of Virginia, police seek suspect

The Associated Press
November 14, 2022 3:06 am
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia issued a warning to students to shelter in place late Sunday night following a report of shots fired on the campus.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an “active attacker firearm.”

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about possible casualties, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

“There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous,” UVA President Jim Ryan said in a tweet, asking the university community to “please shelter in place.”

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

A UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road said she heard six shots fired, the Times-Dispatch reported.

