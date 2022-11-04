On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Small Kansas college announces $500 million anonymous gift

The Associated Press
November 4, 2022 4:26 pm
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — An anonymous donor is pledging up to $500 million to McPherson College, a small liberal arts college in central Kansas, officials announced Friday.

The anonymous donor will match match every financial gift to McPherson College two to one up to $500 million. The college has until June 30 to raise $250 million. If it does, the school will receive the donor’s entire $500 million, for a total of $750 million.

The announcement comes just months after California philanthropist couple Melanie and Richard Lundquist announced they were giving $25 million to the school, which has about 800 students.

Melanie Lundquist said during Friday’s announcement that they would raise their donation to the school’s Building Community Campaign to $50 million.

With the donations and commitments already raised, plus the Lundquists’ $50 million, McPherson College has already raised $130 million of the $250 million needed.

McPherson College President Michael Schneider said the donations will be used to fund a project that provides matching funds for students who hold jobs while attending school, and a new campus master plan.

It will also fund a Kansas Center for Rural & Community Health Science and a National Center for the Future of Engineering, Design & Mobility.

McPherson College offers more than 30 undergraduate degree programs.

