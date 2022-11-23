Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting

The Associated Press
November 23, 2022 12:32 am
< a min read
      

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured...

READ MORE

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman MPO Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, he said.

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, he said. They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived, Kosinski said. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.”

        Insight by Illumio: As civilian and defense agencies work through the nuances of incorporating zero trust strategies, the question becomes: How can this process be sped up? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Justin Doubleday will discuss with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

11|29 Law Enforcement-Homeland Security Forum...
11|29 Gain Visibility Through Your SAP...
11|29 The Modern Government: Keyed in on...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories