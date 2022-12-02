Trending:
2 injured in single-engine plane crash on Kauai in Hawaii

AUDREY McAVOY
December 15, 2022 7:32 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — Two people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Lihue Airport on Kauai Island in Hawaii, authorities said Thursday.

There were two people on board the plane. The injured were taken to Wilcox Medical Center in stable but serious condition, the Kauai Fire Department said.

The Beechcraft BE77 crashed around noon, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The state Department of Transportation said the plane went down about 75 to 100 feet (22-30 meters) off Lihue Airport property.

The crash didn’t affect commercial flights.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics responded to the crash.

