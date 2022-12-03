On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
3 dead following crash between bus and truck in Virginia

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Three people have died following a crash that involved a commercial bus carrying 22 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in York County near Williamsburg, which is located between Richmond and Norfolk.

All 22 passengers on the bus were unrestrained, Virginia State Police said. The drivers of both vehicles and the remaining passengers have suffered various levels of injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

Top Stories