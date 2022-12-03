On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

The Associated Press
December 31, 2022 1:08 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car, authorities said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side, and police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation.

Also, the civilian-majority Use of Force Review Board will conduct a mandatory hearing for any attempted use of deadly force against a person.

The man is hospitalized in stable condition.

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m., police said. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.

An officer knocked on a car window and announced, “Police. Hands up,” Indianapolis police said said.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the officers to open fire, but police said detectives found a handgun in the driver’s seat.

Several police body cameras were activated during the shooting, the department said.

Police haven’t released the names of the injured man or the officers.

