U.S. News

3 killed in blast at San Antonio construction company

The Associated Press
December 11, 2022 2:25 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities on Sunday continued investigating the cause of an explosion that killed three people at a San Antonio construction company.

The explosion happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday at K-Bar Services.

Authorities initially found one person who died at the scene. Investigators later announced that two more people were killed in the blast.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

