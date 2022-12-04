On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

The Associated Press
December 9, 2022 2:08 pm
< a min read
      

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday.

The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown Omaha, police said. Officers called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound that police said was caused by being beaten...

READ MORE

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday.

The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown Omaha, police said. Officers called to the scene found Daniel Price on the ground and unresponsive with a head wound that police said was caused by being beaten with an aluminum bat.

Price was taken to an Omaha hospital, where he died from his injuries on Nov. 12.

Police said in a news release Friday that four teens have been booked into the Douglas County Youth Center, including a 15-year-old arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons count. Three others — a 16-year-old boy and two 13-year-old girls — were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to murder.

        Insight by GEHA: Get helpful pointers as you make 2023 FEHB selections this open season! In our exclusive Federal News Network ebook, we share details on what’s changing and what’s new, along with tips from benefits experts and links to OPM resources. Download it now!

Police did not release the names of the teens, and The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|15 Nevada Digital Government Summit
12|15 Dashboard in a Day - P3 Adaptive
12|15 Microsoft 365 Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories