U.S. News

FBI got tip about shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

COLLEEN SLEVIN
December 7, 2022 3:31 pm
DENVER (AP) — Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members and blow up their home but agents closed out their case just weeks later.

The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger....

The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021.

_____

Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report from Washington.

U.S. News

