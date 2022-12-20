On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Freight train carrying iron ore derails in California

The Associated Press
December 20, 2022 5:50 pm
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed Tuesday morning in Southern California, officials said.

About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m. in the city of Victorville, more than 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) northeast of downtown Los Angeles, according to the railroad.

No one was injured and the cause of the derailment is under investigation, a spokesperson for the railroad said in an email.

About half of the 23 cars fell over to their sides. The track is closed for traffic and it was not immediately clear when it would reopen.

