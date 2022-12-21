Lawyer: Man charged in NYC subway shooting plans guilty plea

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with wounding 10 people when he fired a gun into a crowded Brooklyn subway car earlier this year has told his lawyers he’d like to plead guilty next month. Frank James, 63, wants to plead guilty in the first week of January, the attorneys said in a letter Wednesday to U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II, who is overseeing the case, in Brooklyn. James has been held... READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with wounding 10 people when he fired a gun into a crowded Brooklyn subway car earlier this year has told his lawyers he’d like to plead guilty next month.

Frank James, 63, wants to plead guilty in the first week of January, the attorneys said in a letter Wednesday to U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II, who is overseeing the case, in Brooklyn.

James has been held in a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest after the April 12 attack on a subway car packed with morning commuters.

A spokesperson for the federal prosecutor in Brooklyn declined comment.

Authorities said James fired random scattered shots in the train. He had posted dozens of online videos ranting about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

The shooting occurred a month before a gunman shot and killed a passenger on a moving New York City subway train as it went over the Manhattan bridge.

