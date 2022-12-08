On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
December 8, 2022 3:22 pm
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding a flow that’s been creeping toward a crucial highway, scientists said Thursday, even as the world’s largest volcano keeps on erupting.

That means lava isn’t advancing, and is no longer an imminent threat to the road that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. County officials say they will continue to plan and remain vigilant.

