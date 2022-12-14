On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Police: 2 officers slain in Mississippi; shooter also dead

The Associated Press
December 14, 2022 11:41 am
< a min read
      

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said.

The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel....

READ MORE

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said.

The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel. The statement described it as a “call for service.”

No additional details were released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents who are investigating the shooting.

No one answered the phone at the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the mayor of the city of 10,000 people about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Biloxi did not return a phone message.

        Insight by Risk Recon, a Mastercard Company: Software supply chair risk management isn’t just for DoD and the Intelligence Community anymore. Get a primer on implementing SCRM from CISA’s Bob Costello, OMB’s Chris DeRusha and State’s Zetra Batiste. Download today!

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|20 VETS 2 DPA Training
12|20 Proofpoint Intelligent Compliance
12|20 Cybersecurity As Our Ally for Inclusion...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories