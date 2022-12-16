On Air: Leaders & Legends
Police: Suburban Kansas City officer kills armed suspect

The Associated Press
December 16, 2022 11:44 am
BELTON, Mo. (AP) — A northwest Missouri police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man after he pointed a weapon at officers during a confrontation, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Thursday night in Belton, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Kansas City.

The man was identified Friday as William Blakely, of Belton.

Belton police said in a release that officers responding to a call of a disturbance found a man armed with a handgun. When the man refused to drop the weapon, officers used a stun gun on him, police said.

Blakely continued to hold the gun and raised it toward officers, prompting one officer to fire, police said. He later died at a hospital.

No officers were injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will investigate the shooting.

