On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

San Antonio truck stop engulfed by massive fire

The Associated Press
December 1, 2022 9:28 am
< a min read
      

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny’s restaurant that is attached to a Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said....

READ MORE

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A massive fire broke out at a San Antonio truck stop early Thursday, engulfing the convenience store in flames and sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Firefighters first received a call at about 5 a.m. Thursday about a fire that broke out inside the kitchen of a Denny’s restaurant that is attached to a Flying J Travel Center near Interstate 10, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

All customers and employees safely made it out of the building, which was destroyed by the fire, San Antonio TV station KSAT reported.

The flames quickly spread from the kitchen to the rest of the building, fueled by kitchen grease and windy conditions outside, Hood said.

        Insight by Rubrik: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jason Miller will discuss zero trust in 2023 and beyond with agency and industry leaders.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

12|7 Nellis Nevada AFB Las Vegas Tech &...
12|7 The Fundamentals of Application...
12|7 Edge Computing: Bringing Mission from...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories