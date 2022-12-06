On Air: Panel Discussions
Walmart employees hurt in Virginia shooting out of hospital

The Associated Press
December 6, 2022 11:21 am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The last two patients who were wounded when a Walmart employee in Virginia opened fire on his co-workers in an employee break room have been released from the hospital.

Mike Kafka, a spokesperson for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, told The Virginian-Pilot that the two remaining patients had been discharged as of Monday night.

Six people were shot to death and three others were hospitalized on Nov. 22 when 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight manager, opened fire in a break room before killing himself at the Sam’s Circle Walmart in Chesapeake.

A Walmart company executive said last week that the store would remain closed for “the foreseeable future” as the company determines how best to remodel and reopen the store to help employees move forward.

Top Stories