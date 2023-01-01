Trending:
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting near Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Associated Press
January 7, 2023 12:47 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting early Saturday near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.

KTLA-TV reported that a gunman opened fire as the men left a building at 1:20 am. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital, Los Angeles police said.

The suspect fled in a vehicle, police said.

Many people were in the area when the shooting occurred, said police Detective Sean Kinchla.

“Hollywood is a very busy place, especially at nighttime hours,” Kinchla said. “You have clubs getting out, restaurants open and there were a lot of people in the area.”

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved.

      
