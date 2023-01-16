On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

$300K Brink’s heist: Men distract worker, thief swipes cash

The Associated Press
January 16, 2023 5:08 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say.

According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park,...

READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — A man made off with $300,000 cash in a bizarre Brink’s truck robbery outside a Brooklyn bank last week, police say.

According to police, the thief swiped an unattended money bag from the armored truck’s bumper while two other men distracted the Brink’s employee by asking him for directions.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Jan. 6 during a bank money drop at a Chase Bank branch in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. On Saturday, police released photos of the men and asked for the public’s help finding them.

In images taken from a surveillance camera outside the bank, a man can be seen crossing the street with what appears to be a bag of cash in his hands.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

All three men remained at large as of Monday. A Brink’s spokesperson said the company is working with law enforcement.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News