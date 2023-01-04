Trending:
4 Tennessee church members killed in Texas plane crash

The Associated Press
January 17, 2023
YOAKUM, Texas (AP) — A small plane crashed Tuesday while approaching a Texas airport, killing four members of a Tennessee church and leaving the lead pastor injured, authorities and the church said.

The single-engine Piper PA-46 crashed in an open field south of an airport in Yoakum, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Yoakum, a city of about 6,000 people, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of San Antonio.

One of the five people on board was able to get out of the plane and was taken to a hospital in Victoria, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel of the Texas Department of Public Safety told the Victoria Advocate. Victoria is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Yoakum.

Harvest Church, located in the Memphis suburb of Germantown, said lead pastor Kennon Vaughan was in stable condition at a Texas hospital.

The church identified the four people killed as Bill Garner, the church’s executive vice president; Steve Tucker, a church elder; and Tyler Patterson and Tyler Springer.

“All were beloved members of Harvest Church and their loss currently leaves us without the proper words to articulate our grief,” the church said on its website.

