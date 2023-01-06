On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

6th teen pleads guilty in 2022 shooting near Iowa school

The Associated Press
January 27, 2023 3:23 pm
< a min read
      

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sixth teenager pleaded guilty Friday to charges in a 2022 shooting outside a Des Moines high school that left one person dead and two others injured.

Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to the Des Moines Register. Prosecutors dropped other charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Hernandez-Salas, who will be sentenced Feb. 22, was among 10 teens charged in...

READ MORE

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sixth teenager pleaded guilty Friday to charges in a 2022 shooting outside a Des Moines high school that left one person dead and two others injured.

Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, pleaded guilty to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, according to the Des Moines Register. Prosecutors dropped other charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Hernandez-Salas, who will be sentenced Feb. 22, was among 10 teens charged in the March 7 drive-by shooting near East High School. The shooting killed 15-year-old Jose David Lopez and injured his sister and her female friend.

Police recovered 27 spent shell casings at the shooting scene and another 15 in three vehicles involved in the shooting.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

The guilty pleas of six teens leave cases pending against two people charged in adult court and two others being tried in juvenile court.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|2 CrowdStrike Coffee Chat Live Coaching:...
2|2 People First: A New Approach to...
2|2 5 Steps to Building a Salesforce Center...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories