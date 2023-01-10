On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
AP PHOTOS: Storms lash California with more rain, high surf

Associated Press
January 10, 2023 3:52 pm
The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides.

The storms have also prompted tornado warnings. At least 14 people have died since the heavy weather began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.

Forecasters expect the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and Southern California.

