On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Authorities capture 2 Virginia inmates in Tennessee

The Associated Press
January 28, 2023 12:18 pm
< a min read
      

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Two inmates who fled a southwest Virginia jail were being held without bond on Saturday after they were captured in northeast Tennessee, authorities said.

Officers located Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson in a barn on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, and arrested them without incident, the sheriff’s office in Washington County, Virginia, said in a news release.

The barn was about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from a stolen SUV...

READ MORE

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Two inmates who fled a southwest Virginia jail were being held without bond on Saturday after they were captured in northeast Tennessee, authorities said.

Officers located Johnny Shane Brown and Albert Lee Ricketson in a barn on Friday in Rogersville, Tennessee, and arrested them without incident, the sheriff’s office in Washington County, Virginia, said in a news release.

The barn was about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from a stolen SUV that the sheriff’s office said it believed was used by the inmates. They were captured roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, where the sheriff’s office said they left a recreational yard on Thursday afternoon.

Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, had been convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Virginia sheriff’s release. He was in the Hawkins County, Tennessee jail on Saturday, according to a sheriff’s officer there.

        Insight by Verizon: Is DoD ready to go primetime with 5G? Not quite. But the Defense Department is prioritizing projects, tests and use cases that will lay the foundation for wide 5G adoption sooner rather than later. We talk with Air Force, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DoD leaders to get the 411.

Brown, 51, of Rogersville and identified as a federal inmate, was held Saturday in the Washington County, Tennessee, detention center, an officer said.

Authorities had considered the two inmates, who had been wearing red jail jumpsuits, armed and dangerous.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|3 The Future of Cloud in 2027 – From...
2|3 Your Vendor Is Just Not That Into You
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories