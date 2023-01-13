On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

California sheriff’s deputy shot, suspect in custody

The Associated Press
January 13, 2023 8:34 pm
< a min read
      

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday and the suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting.

The deputy was being taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured.

The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which...

READ MORE

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff’s deputy was shot Friday and the suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, such as the Riverside County deputy’s condition, the suspect’s identity and what prompted the shooting.

The deputy was being taken to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. It was not clear if the suspect was also injured.

The shooting occurred in the city of Lake Elsinore, which is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

        Insight by Coupa: In this exclusive webinar edition of Ask the CIO, learn about how one of the most well-known agencies partners innovation and procurement to meet its mission.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Network Security Management Virtual...
1|20 Dashboard in a Day - PragmaticWorks
1|20 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Virtual Training...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories