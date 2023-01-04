On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Trending:
Listen Live
U.S. News

Couple in central Florida retirement community found slain

The Associated Press
January 4, 2023 1:54 pm
< a min read
      

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple’s car has been arrested, authorities said.

The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

A woman found driving the couple’s...

READ MORE

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple’s car has been arrested, authorities said.

The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to have been killed on Saturday in their home in Mount Dora, Florida, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Orlando.

A woman found driving the couple’s car was arrested on vehicle theft. Authorities wouldn’t identify her or say where she was arrested.

The woman entered the apartment complex where the couple lived on Friday afternoon, “dressed in a particular way,” and was escorted out by security, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said Tuesday at a news conference.

        Insight by Ivanti: Cyber threats continue to become more sophisticated and pose a threat to agencies. But how can cyber security strategies evolve with the threats themselves? During this exclusive webinar, moderator Tom Temin will discuss new strategies to combat cyber threats with agency and industry leaders.

Later that night, she went to an apartment in the retirement community and asked the resident if she could take a shower. The resident hit a security panic button, and the woman fled, the police chief said.

About three hours later, overnight Saturday, security camera video captured the Getman’s car being driven out of the retirement community. The bodies were discovered on Sunday after a concerned neighbor called security upon seeing the couple’s garage door open.

Copyright © 2023 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Disaster Preparedness and Security and...
1|10 2023 Life Sciences and Health Care...
1|10 MSP Learning Series: A Step-by-Step...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories